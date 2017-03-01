Did UHURU really graduate from Amherst College? Here is the PAINFUL TRUTH (PHOTO).

A curious Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter asked the US-based Amherst College on Thursday to clarify the status of President Uhuru Kenyatta's degree.





This is after a number of ODM leaders and supporters stormed social media claiming that the father of the nation did not graduate from the college.





A jealous ODM blogger contacted Amherst University in Massachusetts and asked the authenticity of Uhuru Kenyatta’s degree.





Amherst confirmed, without further details, that President Uhuru Kenyatta indeed graduated from the school.





"Thanks for your question. Uhuru Kenyatta graduated from Amherst College in 1985 with a degree in economics & political science."





Pressed for evidence, they said:





"Sorry, we do not provide personal information about our current or former students, faculty or staff."





Amherst is one of the best Universities in the United States.





Here is a photo of Uhuru graduating from Amherst in 1985.

