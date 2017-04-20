Did this Jubilee Parliamentary aspirant fake attack on himself-Here is the CCTV Footage

Thursday, April 20, 2017- Did Kesses Parliamentary aspirant Swarrup Mishra fake an attack on himself to gain sympathy from the public ahead of Jubilee Primaries?





Early this week, Mr. Mishra claimed that he was clobbered by goons hired by his rival Allan Kosgey who is also seeking the Jubilee Party ticket in the upcoming nominations.





From the photos shared online,

Mr. Mishra was lying feebly in a hospital bed breathing using an oxygen mask.





He was wearing a neck brace suggesting that his neck was badly injured during the attack.

However, the footage shows Mr. Mishra being ushered to his car during the confrontation outside the hotel by his bodyguards while safe and sound.





Social media users have hit out at the parliamentary aspirant for what they termed as attempts to seek sympathy votes.









Watch the video using this LINK>>





