Did Sultan JOHO get caught red handed urinating on himself in Migori? He is a silly coward (PHOTO).

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, was among thousands of supporters who were caught up in a melee where two political rival groups clashed in Migori County on Monday .





Tens of people, including journalists, were injured before the meeting which Mr Joho, Senator Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya), Uriri MP, John Kobado, and his Suna East counterpart, Junet Mohamed, were to address.





The groups that clashed belong to Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, and his challenger, Ochilo Oyako. Oyako and Obado have a frosty relationship that came to boiling point on Monday .





Window panes of buildings near the meeting venue were smashed and a live bullet hit Joho’s car injuring one of his bodyguard identified as Salim Manzwana.





In a statement to the press, Joho claimed that the bullet was aimed at him adding that it was an attempt to assassinate him.





