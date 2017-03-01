Did SOSSION divorce his S£XY wife for dishing out her “Nunu” to Eldoret tycoon? He tells it all (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 05:08
KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has denied claims that he has divorced his wife over infidelity.
A local newspaper published a story alleging that the fiery teachers’ boss hired private detectives after he suspected his wife was cheating on her with a wealthy businessman from Eldoret.
The detectives did their work and confirmed that his wife is involved in illicit affair with the Eldoret tycoon.
Sossion recorded a video getting mushy with his wife and threatened to sue the newspaper for defamation.
"We are here in Bomet and happy. What is in the Nairobian is a lie and we shall sue the newspaper for malicious damage.We are at home and are prepared for the day. I will attend prize-giving at a school." He said.
Sossion and his wife got married on April 29 last year at the Attorney General’s chambers.
This was after his first wife, Monicah, died in road accident in 2010.
Here’s a video of Sossion speaking on divorce allegations.
