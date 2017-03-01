Did SOSSION divorce his S£XY wife for dishing out her “Nunu” to Eldoret tycoon? He tells it all (VIDEO)

KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has denied claims that he has divorced his wife over infidelity.





A local newspaper published a story alleging that the fiery teachers’ boss hired private detectives after he suspected his wife was cheating on her with a wealthy businessman from Eldoret.





The detectives did their work and confirmed that his wife is involved in illicit affair with the Eldoret tycoon.





Sossion recorded a video getting mushy with his wife and threatened to sue the newspaper for defamation.





"We are here in Bomet and happy. What is in the Nairobian is a lie and we shall sue the newspaper for malicious damage.We are at home and are prepared for the day. I will attend prize-giving at a school. " He said.





Sossion and his wife got married on April 29 last year at the Attorney General’s chambers.

This was after his first wife, Monicah, died in road accident in 2010.





Here’s a video of Sossion speaking on divorce allegations.



