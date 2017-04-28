Did RAILA visit JUJU MAN in SOWETO to confuse his voting robots? - SOUTH AFRICA journalist reveals.

Friday April 28, 2017 -A popular South African media house has come out to clarify on whether National Super Alliance (NASA) supremo, Raila Odinga, visited a Soweto based witch-doctor seeking for powers to win the upcoming general election slated for August.





Last week a Kenyan tabloid, Citizen Weekly, wrote an article claiming that Raila Odinga visited South Africa where he was seeking ‘services’ from a renowned Juju man who has helped a dozen of election losers to win elections in their respective countries.





South Africa is famous for witch-doctors especially in black dominated regions like Soweto and Kwa Zulu Natal.





Politicians from Kenya and Nigeria always flock to the 'Rainbow nation' seeking powers from witches to increase their political fortunes.





Following the gossip, the media house (The Soweto Newspaper) said it never did a story regarding Raila Odinga visiting a witch-doctor.





Lebo Boshomane, who’s editor in chief of the newspaper , said someone could be using their paper’s reputable name to spread propaganda in Kenya.





Other sources said the story was planted by a State House operative who paid Citizen Weekly broke journalist Sh 150,000 to run the defaming piece.





The story has been trending all over social media.







