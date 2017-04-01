Despite RUTO’s foul mouth – UHURU’s Jubilee still remains the most popular party in Bomet.Politics 07:21
Wednesday April 12, 2017 - An opinion poll conducted by Infotrak shows Jubilee Party as the most popular party in Bomet County.
Bomet County is perceived by the media and opposition as a Chama Cha Mashinani stronghold but going by the opinion poll, it still remains a strong bastion of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.
According to the poll, Jubilee has 78.8 percent followed by CCM with 12.1 percent while National Super Alliance has..
Page 1 2