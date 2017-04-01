Despite RUTO’s foul mouth – UHURU’s Jubilee still remains the most popular party in Bomet.

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - An opinion poll conducted by Infotrak shows Jubilee Party as the most popular party in Bomet County.





Bomet County is perceived by the media and opposition as a Chama Cha Mashinani stronghold but going by the opinion poll, it still remains a strong bastion of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





According to the poll, Jubilee has 78.8 percent followed by CCM with 12.1 percent while National Super Alliance has..



