Thursday April 13, 2017 - Former Finance Minister, David Mwiraria, has died today at Karen Hospital, Nairobi. Former Finance Minister, David Mwiraria, has died today at Karen Hospital, Nairobi.





Mwiraria, 79, has been suffering from bone cancer and has succumbed today as a result of this deadly disease, his immediate family members confirm.





Mwiraria made headlines in early 2000s when he was involved in the Anglo Leasing scandal.





He was charged with..