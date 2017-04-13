DAVID MWIRARIA, the former Finance Minister who served in KIBAKI's Government, is DEAD.

..four counts of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and to defraud the Government of Sh4.08 billion.





He was also accused of engaging in a project without prior planning and allowing irregular financing of a project intended to upgrade police and other security systems dubbed E-Cops worth Sh6.08 billion.





The former Cabinet Minister was a close confidante of President Mwai Kibaki since their days in Makerere University in early 1960s.





While Kibaki studied Economics, Mwiraria did Statistics and he graduated in 1966.





