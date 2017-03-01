Curvy LUO socialite shares a VIDEO of what she uses to satisfy her thirst, GHAI.

Friday, 07 April 2017 - Wannabe Luo socialite, Nomadic Beryl, has shared a video of the variety of “Lungula tools” that she uses to quench her thirst for s3x.





She has no time for chasing men.





She just takes her tools and satisfies her thirst for s3x.





The curvy socialite showed off the collection of her tools on social media and said that she can lend her friends some.





"@tjeycurvybae @loxiey @vjpambriggs i can loan you one from my collection" She posted accompanied by the video below.









Here are photos of the naughty socialite for those who don’t know her.