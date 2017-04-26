Creditors Administrator Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacancy: Creditors Administrator

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Property Management

Our client, offers services which include asset management, corporate real estate services, facilities management, property and project management, research, shopping Centre management as well as valuations and advisory services.

They are seeking to recruit a Creditors Administrator.

This individual will be responsible for performing a variety of accounts payable and related clerical duties, preparing reports and maintaining records and files and completing collections and deposits of accounts receivable items.

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Assumes responsibility for the accurate and timely performance of accounts payable functions.

· Reviews source documents and matches purchase orders, invoices, and receiving documents.

· Codes invoices to appropriate general ledger accounts.

· Determines optimum payment dates and takes advantage of all discounts on invoices.

· Reviews invoices to ensure they are correctly coded, properly authorized, and there are no overpayments or repeat payments.

· Ensures that approval authority is in accordance with purchasing policies.

· Processes payments and obtains authorized signatures.

· Performs accounting duties in accordance with established Company policies and procedures.

2. Assumes responsibility for effectively researching, tracking, and resolving (or properly referring) accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.

3. Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective business relations with vendors.

· Researches and resolves vendor problems and billing discrepancies.

· Answers vendors’ questions or refers them appropriately.

· Maintains and projects the Company’s professional reputation.

4. Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective communication and coordination with Company personnel and with management.

· Assists Accounting Department personnel as needed.

· Keeps management informed of area activities and of any significant problems. Reports transactions that are outside established purchasing policies to the Controller.

· Maintains regular contact with other departments to obtain information and/or to correct transactions.

5. Assumes responsibility for related duties as required or assigned.

· Ensures that work area is clean, secure, and well maintained.

· Performs general accounting duties as needed.

· Maintains confidentiality.

· Completes special projects as assigned.

Performance Measurements

· Accounts Payable functions are accurate, current, and timely.

· Accounting errors, discrepancies, and violations in purchasing policies are promptly identified and resolved.

· Accounting duties are performed in accordance with established procedures and standards.

· Good communication and coordination exist with Company personnel. Assistance is provided as needed.

· Effective business relations exist with suppliers and vendors.

· Management is appropriately informed of area activities.

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor of Commerce or Accounting

· CPA-K

· 1-2 previous accounts payable experience preferred

· Understanding of basic bookkeeping concepts and procedures.

· Knowledge of automated accounts payable applications

· Ability to use accounting software and spreadsheets

How to Apply

careers@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 26th April 2017. To apply, send your CV and cover letter only tobefore close of business 26th April 2017.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel Ltd does not charge candidates for job placement