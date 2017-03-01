CRAZY! Thugs rob a G4S transit van in broad daylight and make away with millions (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - This looks like a scene straight from a movie but it actually happened in a busy highway in Johannesburg.





Daring thugs robbed a G4S transit van in broad daylight by blowing it up with explosives.





The suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of money in cash boxes and one of the guard’s firearms.





The incident caused mayhem on the highway as drivers made U-turns to get away from the scene.





Watch the video below.



