Coward! See where LUPITA father, ANYANG NYONG’O, was hiding during Migori chaos (PHOTOs).

What started as a peaceful rally turned violent in Migori town when two rival ODM groups clashed.





CORD politicians among them Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong’o and Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, were caught up in the melee with Joho escaping death by a whisker.





Anyang Nyong’o had to hide under heavy metals when the rival groups started clashing.





This is guy is a coward.





