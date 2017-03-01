Court blocks JOHO from accessing all his accounts – KRA must inspect them first for compliance

A Mombasa based court stopped Mombasa Governor , Ali Hassan Joho, on Thursday from withdrawing or transferring money held in six bank accounts.





In his ruling, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court said Joho should not touch close to Sh37 million held at Stanbic Bank until the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) completes a tax assessment.





The case came up after KRA filed an urgent application saying it was investigating Joho after realising he last filed returns in 2014.





Justus Kiuvu, one of the officers investigating tax evasion, states in an affidavit that his last returns were for the years 2008 - 2013.





The officer said Joho filed nil returns for all the years, except in 2010 when he returned Sh1,000 only.





“Despite declaring nil tax, he is the registered owner of two high-end motor vehicles - Rolls Royce KBR 001R and Porsche Cayenne KCG 001J,” the officer said in the suit papers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST