Corruption will kill Kenyans: KAA Staff soliciting for bribes from tourist at JKIA (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - This shameless Kenya Airports authority staff was caught on camera demanding for a bribe from a tourist who had just arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





This miscreant had even confiscated her passport while demanding for the bribe like it was among the documents needed.





He started by asking for Sh5,000 but settled on Sh2,ooo before handing over the passport.





Imagine this is the first impression people get when they enter Kenya and you wonder why our tourism industry is struggling.





Watch the video below.



