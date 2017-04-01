Classic 105’s MAINA KAGENI spills beans over CAROL RADUL’s failed marriage on air.

Maina Kageni, the host of the popular Breakfast Show in Classic 105, inadvertently confirmed on air that his Radio Africa colleague, Carol Radul, is no longer married.





Rumors had it that Radul’s marriage with Mike Njiru had hit a dead end and Maina all but confirmed it.





The two have been having issues with their marriage and that Radull had even dropped the Njiru name from all her applications.





Maina and his co-host, Mwalimu King’ang’i were discussing about the institution of marriage when he accidentally let the cat out of the bag.





“A lady said that she has been with a man for eight years and have kids and a career, (but the two were not married – and that the lady was okay with the arrangement),” tweeted Classic 105 FM.





“The new trend is women having a man for convenience. Ladies, is this all you want?” read another tweet.





One listener responded via twitter citing Radul’s marriage as a good example of a ‘great’ union.





That is when Maina said: “Breaking news! Carol Radull is no longer married.”

Radul had dropped a subtle hint that all was not well when she posted this message on social media.





“To find peace, sometimes you have to be willing to lose your connection with the people, places, and the things that create all the noise in your life. Sometimes you need to give up on people,” posted Radull.





So far, neither Carol Radull nor Mike Njiru has come out to clear the air.





The two exchanged vows in a lavish wedding at Ocean Beach Resort in Diani seven years ago.