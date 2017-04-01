Citizen TV’s Papa Shirandula’s WILBRODA shows off her B@@B$ in a bikini (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 12:00

Monday, 17 April 2017 - We know Wilbroda as that ratchet woman who does crazy things on Papa Shirandula’s show aired on Citizen TV.

Wilbroda dresses like a village woman when she is acting on the popular show.

But when cameras go off, she is one s3xy woman.

The well endowed actress has shared a photo flaunting her goodies in a bikini and men are going gaga.

See this photo that she shared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno