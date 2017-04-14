Churchill show comedian AYEIYA is dead, See PHOTOs from the accident scene.

Friday, 14 April 2017-

Popular Churchill show comedian, Emmanuel Makori Nyambane, who is popularly known as, Ayeiya, is dead.





The talented comedian died on the spot after being involved in a grisly road accident near Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).





According to a source close to him, he lost control of the Toyota Premio car he was driving and hit an electric post.





Aiyeya died on the spot while his wife and another comedian called Wakimani were admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.





Churchill has confirmed the death of Ayeiya.





He posted the sad news saying,

We are waking up to Very sad news of the passing of one of our Comedians, and Emmanuel Makori (AKA) our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

”





Here is a photo of his badly damaged car.





May his soul rest in peace.





