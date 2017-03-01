CHEBUKATI tells RAILA ODINGA that it is against the law to have a parallel tallying centre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has warned CORD leader, Raila Odinga, against having his own tallying centre during the August 8 th polls.





In a press statement responding to Raila Odinga’s remarks that the National Super Alliance (NASA) will have its own tallying center and release their own results, Chebukati said the commission will not allow any political party to do that.





Chebukati said the IEBC will ensure the elections are free and fair to all aspirants.





"We invite all actors to review the results management framework. By setting up the new integrated election management system, the commission shall guarantee greater transparency, accountability and auditability of the results. Other actors including political parties will access the results within the established framework," said Chebukati.





Chebukati also asked all players in the upcoming polls to allow them to carry out their mandate.





"We encourage all players to allow the commission to execute its mandate as set out in law. The commission reiterates its commitment to a free, fair and credible election," he said.





