CAUGHT ON CAMERA!!!! Daring thugs rob shop in Nairobi in broad day light.

This chilling footage of two daring thugs casually robbing a shop in Uthiru in broad daylight has shaken many to the core.





The gun wielding pair accosted the owner of the Pharmacy shop as he was opening his premises and got away with Ksh100K and other valuables.





From the shocking video, these daring thugs were trigger happy and fired at will with one lady being the victim of a stray bullet.





What’s even more chilling is that these cases are on the rise despite assurances from President Uhuru that Kenya has the best citizen to police ratio in Africa.





Please share widely to help identify these armed and dangerous robbers.





Watch the shocking video below.



