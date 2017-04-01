Cashier Job in Kenya

RealTime HR Solutions is an innovative consulting firm that offers tested, practical and solutions oriented human resource approaches and strategies that are tailor made and aligned to meet organization’s specific needs.

We are seeking to recruit a Cashier

The Cashier will be reporting to the Accounts Manager, he will be responsible for all operational aspects of managing cash transactions.

Maintain current and accurate store inventory reports.

Salary: Kshs. 25,000

Key Responsibilities

· Itemizes and total purchases by recording prices and operating the cash register

· Enter price changes by referring to price sheets and special sale bulletins

· Discounts purchases by redeeming coupons

· Collects cash payments, cheque and visa payments from customers giving correct change

· Balance cash drawer by accounting for transactions at beginning and end of work shift

· Provide correct pricing information to customers

· Maintain checkout operations by following policies and procedures; reporting needed changes

· Maintain all hotel stores within the hotel.

· Execute daily inventory of hotel consumables.

· Responsible to review the stock levels to ensure the shortages are being reported in time if any.

· Follows an internal requisition schedule based on the weekly forecast.

· Works in close co-operation with all department heads and keeps control over items in stock.

Required qualifications, skills and attributes:

· Diploma in Hotel Management or any business related field

· At Least 2 years working experience as a cashier

· Strong understanding of hotel products, inventory and cost reduction practices

· Able to navigate quick books and excel

How to Apply

Kindly send your CV to jobs@realtimehrsolutions.com