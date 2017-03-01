CAROLINE MUTOKO hails ‘genius’ MIKE SONKO and endorses him for Nairobi top seat.

Former Radio Queen, Caroline Mutoko, has given her two cents on the Nairobi gubernatorial race ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





Senator Mike Sonko and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, are fighting it out for the Jubilee ticket and the winner will take on incumbent, Dr. Evans Kidero.





So far, Senator Sonko is widely seen as the man to unseat Kidero despite his unconventional modus operandi and Mutoko feels that Sonko has mastered the art of appealing to the masses and will easily become the next Nairobi Governor.





The flamboyant politician has been the talk in town after his explosive interview last weekend on Citizen TV where he unloaded on Peter Kenneth and vowed to never step down for him after it emerged that he is the preferred Jubilee candidate.





Watch the video below.



