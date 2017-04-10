CAROLINE MUTOKO gives interesting view over Burna Boy ‘urinating’ on Kenyans (VIDEO)

Friday, April 7, 2017 - Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, was in town last weekend where he was scheduled to perform at Privee, Westlands.





However, he rubbed Kenyans the wrong way after he showed at 3:30 in the morning and appeared intoxicated.





He went on to perform for less than hour and instead of issuing an apology for his average show, he decided to block any Kenyan who criticized him for the below par performance.





Former Radio queen, Caroline Mutoko, has given her two cents on the matter and she says that ‘we deserved it’ because we don’t respect ourselves.





Watch the video below.



