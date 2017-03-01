Businessman CHRIS KIRUBI’s view on Governor JOHO’s KCSE results draw backlash! LOOK.

Business mogul, Chris Kirubi, took a thinly veiled attack at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who is the talk of the town following revelations that he scored a D minus in his KCSE.





DJ CK as he is popularly referred to was quoted by Capital FM saying:





“We need to actually criminalize giving certificates to young people, to go in the market, where they are not prepared for. The Problem is that even with a D minus, one can become Governor. Is this the kind of leadership we need in future.





This did not go down well with some people who brought up Kirubi’s dark past where he has been accused of running down several companies such as KENATCO and Uchumi while others told him that good grades do not always make good leaders.





