BRILLIANT: The wheelbarrow has been re-invented and women in Kenya love it (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 9, 2017 - This brilliant innovation has put a smile on faces on women especially in areas where water is scarce.





Instead of carrying water on their heads, this device known as Hippo Roller comes handy.





It consists of a barrel-shaped container which holds the water and can roll along the ground, and a handle attached to the axis of the barrel.





This is a prime example of how technology is making lives of rural forks easier.





The roller hippo is the brainchild of two engineers, Pettie Petzer and Johan Jonker of South Africa.





Watch the video below.



