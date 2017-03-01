Blow to UHURU! Joho goes unopposed as RAILA hands him direct ODM ticket- Battle begins

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has handed Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho a direct ODM ticket to contest for the Mombasa Governorship in the August election.





Joho was handed the ticket at Bomas of Kenya by Raila Odinga himself, a move that signals the beginning of gruesome battle with Jubilee at the Coast as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government intensifies the war against him.





The Mombasa Governor was among the 7 out of 17 ODM Governors who were gifted with direct tickets after no one showed interest in challenging them for the tickets.





Others included Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Ahmed Abdulahi (Wajir), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).





The party also cleared four MPs and handed them direct ODM tickets for lack of challengers. They include Gladys Wanga (Homa May Women Rep), Timothy Bosire (Kitutu Masaba), Abdikadir Aden (Balambala) and Elijah Memusi (Kajiado Central).





The Kenyan DAILY POST