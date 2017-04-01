Blow to UHURU as MURKOMEN’s lover leads colleagues in ditching Jubilee - See who they joined

Monday April 10, 2017 - Barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta received over 10 defectors from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM to Jubilee, many have ditched Jubilee to another party as well.





Jubilee nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda, who is embroiled in an illicit love affair with a married man (Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen), led other Samburu politicians in defecting from Jubilee to the Gideon Moi-led KANU on Saturday , citing intimidation and lack of democracy in President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party.





They also...



