Blow to UHURU as Kampala University rejects his bribe and advances to denounce JOHO’s degree

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Embattled Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has won the first round of his war against President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government over his alleged fake academic papers.





This is after Kampala University, where Joho allegedly schooled for his first degree in Business Administration, rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bribe to denounce Joho’s degree to have him locked out of the August General Election.





Sources close to Kampala University have intimated that two top Government officials - one from State House and another from DCI - were in Kampala to pursue Joho’s degree case and even attempted to bribe the institution to summon the Senate to denounce Joho’s degree, but they did not succeed as the university declined to be bend.





“One of them offered a good reward for the university to denounce Joho’s degree but they got nothing,” said the source.





The two Jubilee operatives returned to Kenya on Sunday empty handed to the disappointment of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Kenyan DAILY POST