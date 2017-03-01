Blow to RAILA ODINGA as MWAURA begins to audit the voters’ register ahead of General Elections.

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - KPMG Chief Executive Officer, Josphat Mwaura, has written to various Government agencies asking for certified records of Kenyans to facilitate its audit of the voters’ register.





Addressing journalists on Tuesday , Mwaura said his firm, KPMG, is looking for certified copies of the 2013 voters’ register, list of those enrolled in registration exercises since that year and the register of persons.





It also wants the national passports register, the register of births and deaths, lists of IDs surrendered by reason of death and the 2009 housing and population census.





"We have also commenced engagement with key stakeholders to share our methodology and approach, and expected outcomes, and to address any issues they may have," said Mwaura.





According to the constitution, a credible Register of Voters must be available for verification by the electorate at least 90 days before the elections.





