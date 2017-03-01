Blow to RAILA ODINGA as his KISII pointman defects from ODM - See who he has joined

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has suffered yet another political blow barely four months to the much anticipated August 8th General Election.





This is after one of its members defected to another party and in the process jeopardizing its efforts to marshal numbers ahead of polls.





Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament, Richard Onyonka, defected from ODM to Moses Wetangula-led Ford Kenya in a surprise turn of events.





Onyonka’s defection from ODM comes even as the party is still grappling with internal wrangles that are threatening the very existence of the party.





According to sources, Onyonka defected from ODM to Ford Kenya after it emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was planning to rig him out during nominations after he ditched him once for Jubilee.





It is said that the former PM did not trust Onyonka after defecting to Jubilee and back and wanted him out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST