Blow to RAILA ODINGA as audit of voters’ register begins next week after arrival of poll kits

Thursday April 6, 2017 - The first batch of the 45, 000 kits to be used in the August 8th General Election are set to arrive in the country next week.





According to a statement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Safran Identity and Security, the supplier of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS), will deliver the kits in time for testing and certification in accordance with the law, which requires that they be delivered 60 days before the General Elections.





Once they arrive, Chebuati said the audit of the voters’ register by KPMG will begin right away.





“The KIEMS is expected by mid this month, holding all factors constant. Once the commission receives the kits, it will hold a public exhibition to showcase how the new system works,” said Chebukati.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s NASA had sought to block KPMG from auditing the IEBC’s voter register saying it had no experience but his case was thrown out by the court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST