Blow to RAILA as another ODM MP begs UHURU for a bribe to defect to Jubilee 3 months to poll

Monday April 10, 2017 - Barely three months to the August 8th General Election, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continues to suffer political setbacks as more and more members of his party - ODM - defect to the ruling Jubilee Party.





Over the weekend, another ODM MP from Coast gave strong indications that he could defect to Jubilee.





Speaking yesterday, Mwatate MP, Andrew Mwadime, gave Jubilee Party conditions before he..



