BIZARRE!! Goat caught on camera feeding on another goat in Kenya (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - This bizarre incident of a goat feeding on another goat has left Kenyans in utter shock.





From the video that has gone viral on social media, the emaciated goat is seen voraciously feasting on the carcass of a white goat as a crowd mill around the rare spectacle.





This happened at the Garissa Livestock Market.





Garissa is one of the towns worst hit by drought and perhaps that may have driven the goat to help itself on the carcass.





Watch the video below.



