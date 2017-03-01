Big b@@ty KU student exposed as a home wrecker! See PHOTOs she sends to married MEN.

A student from Kenyatta University by the name Maureen has been exposed as a home wrecker.





The big b@@ty lady sends n@d3s to married men to lure them to s3x.





An estranged woman found randy photos that she had sent to her fiancé and urged other women to be careful with her.





Some of the photos the estranged woman shared cannot be published here but it’s clear that this shameless lady is on a mission of destroying marriages.





This is how she was exposed and some photos of her big b@@ty that she has been sending to married men to lure them to s3x.