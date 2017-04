Big blow to RAILA ODINGA as 4 ODM MPs join UHURU/ RUTO! We want to be in Government.

Sunday April 8, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dreams of occupying State House in August suffered a major blow on Saturday after four ODM MPs ditched the Orange party and joined Jubilee Party. - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dreams of occupying State House in August suffered a major blow on Saturday after four ODM MPs ditched the Orange party and joined Jubilee Party.





The four are Mohamed Elmi (Tarbaj), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Abbas Mohamed (Wajir East) and Abdikadir Ore Ahmed (Wajir West).





The MPs were received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Orahey Grounds in Wajir town on Saturday.





“We want to announce in broad daylight that we have defected from..