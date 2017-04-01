Believe it or not, this incredible guy feeds homeless people using magic (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - While most magicians use their special talents to entertain and seek cheap attention, this guy is using his magic to feed the homeless.





From the video that has gone viral online, he walks up to homeless people and performs a trick including fire and a very kind ending.





The people on the street light his goblet on fire, then he closes it, the person he’s entertaining blows on it, and as soon as he opens it again something new appears: a meal.





Watch the amazing video below.



