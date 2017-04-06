BE WARNED!! Notorious carjackers spotted changing a car details in Nairobi (PHOTO)

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - Cases of car-jacking are on the rise in Nairobi and these thugs seem to always be one step ahead of the police.





Some of the tricks they use to get away include using fake number plates like this photo that has been widely circulated shows.





From the photo, atop the car Toyota fielder with number plates KBH 187P is another plate reading KBH 578L with a screwdriver.





Check the pic below.