Battle of the beauties as elegant PASSARIS defects to RAILA’s ODM to go for SHEBESH’s seat

The race for the Nairobi Women Representative seat is set to be a battle of the beauties after elegant city businesswomen, Esther Passaris, joined the race.





The Adopt a Light boss announced her entry into the Nairobi Women Representative race on Sunday in Kibra where she attended an ODM rally.





She also defected to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led party on whose ticket she will use to challenge the incumbent, Rachael Shebesh, who beat her in the 2013 General Election for the seat using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s TNA.





Passaris’ entry into the Nairobi race will revive her rivalry with Shebesh, who she has been battling with for a while.





Shebesh will battle it out with Mountain View MCA, Beatrice Kwamboka, aka Mrembo wa jiji, in the upcoming ODM nominations for the party’s ticket.





Until last week, Passaris had set her eyes at the Nairobi gubernatorial seat currently held by Dr. Evans Kidero and it is not clear why she changed her mind.





