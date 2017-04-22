Banking Jobs in Kenya - SACCO

Our Client, Amica Savings & Credit Ltd wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Internal Audit Assistant .

This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town

Primary Responsibilities

Reporting to the Audit Manager, the Assistant Internal Auditor will be expected to contribute to the successful delivery of the annual plan of internal audit department activities by ensuring the successful completion of assigned audit engagements, from start to finish, inclusive of preplanning and wrap up activities.

General Duties & Responsibilities

· Conduct assigned audit engagements successfully from beginning to end

· Identify and communicate issues raised, offering recommended solutions relevant to business and risk

· Ensure audit conclusions are based on a complete understanding of the process, circumstances, and risk

· Develop audit programs and testing procedures relevant to risk and test objectives.

· Obtain and review evidence ensuring audit conclusions are well-documented

· Ensure adherence at all times to all applicable department and professional standards

· Delivery from planning to completion of the programme of work set out by the internal auditor as part of the continuous auditing element of the Internal Audit Plan

· Updating the status of the previous internal and external findings on a quarterly basis, auditing resolved issues and preparing the quarterly status report for review by the internal auditor

· Conducting other audit work as directed by the internal auditor in line with the Internal Audit Plan

· Presentation of working papers in line with International Internal Auditing Standards for review by the internal auditor

· Delivery of professional written draft reports and practical value added recommendations on issues arising during audit work

· Perform special audit-related projects as assigned

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Economics, and relevant professional certifications (i.e. CPA, CIA, CISA) as well as proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word and Excel)

· Minimum three (3) years’ experience of working in an audit environment in a financial institution.

· Excellent audit, accounting, communication and interpersonal skills with strong organization and planning skills as well as the ability to prioritize tasks and deliver assigned audits in line with the Audit Plan





Our Client, Amica Savings & Credit Ltd wishes to recruit competent individuals to fill the positions of Credit Officer .

These positions will be based at the various Branches in Muranga County

Primary Responsibilities

Reporting to the Credit Manager and under the supervision of respective Branch Manager, the Credit Officer will be responsible for analyzing credit data and financial information of persons or companies that are applying for credit or loans to determine the credit-worthiness.

Key Responsibilities

· Gather information about clients

· Proper record keeping of all credit documentation at the Branches

· Assess, analyze and interpret complicated financial information

· Visit loan applicants

· Keeping Sacco credit exposures within set risk bearing limits (PAR)

· Appraise loan applicants and submitting them for approval

· Manage strict targets and deadlines

· Able to understand complicated information from customers

· Prepare credit reports.

Requirements

· University degree in Finance, Accounting or Economics, at least CPA II qualifications and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word and Excel)

· At least 4 years’ experience as Credit or Relationship officer in a busy Credit Department in a Financial Institution.

· Excellent analytical, communication, interpersonal ,planning, organizing, and time management skills





Our Client, Amica Savings & Credit Ltd wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Assistant Credit Manager / Credit Risk Analyst .

This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town

Key Responsibilities: Reporting to the Credit Manager, the Assistant Manager, will be responsible for analyzing credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money as well as preparation of relevant reports for use in decision-making.

Key Responsibilities:

· Analyze credit data and financial statements to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money.

· Proactively Identify all material operational risks across the head office, branches and at each business unit level as per the Bank’s approved risk identification methodology

· Periodic review and update of Sacco’s Operational Risk Management Framework to ensure it is effective, current, and complies with best practice at all times by undertaking the

· Prepare reports that include the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money.

· Evaluate customer records and recommend payment plans based on earnings, savings data, payment history, and purchase activity.

· Confer with credit association and other business representatives to exchange credit information.

· Complete loan applications, including credit analyses and summaries of loan requests, and submit to loan committees for approval.

· Ensure the effective implementation of the Bank’s operational risk tools (risk register, key risk indicators, risk and control self-assessments, etc.)

· Prepare timely, comprehensive and reliable risk reports to senior management and Board on a monthly and quarterly basis.

· Generate financial ratios, using computer programs, to evaluate customers’ financial status.

· Review individual or commercial customer files to identify and select delinquent accounts for collection.

· Compare liquidity, profitability, and credit histories of establishments being evaluated with those of similar establishments in the same industries and geographic locations.

· Consult with customers to resolve complaints and verify financial and credit transactions.

· Develop robust key operational risk indicators to serve as early warning indicators of increased risk, with appropriate risk threshold levels to provide a sound platform for the effective monitoring of operational risk exposures.

Requirements

· University degree in Finance, Accounting, Actuarial or Economics and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word and Excel)

· At least five (5) years’ experience in busy Credit Department in a Financial Institution.

· Excellent analytical planning, organizing, and time management skills, good communication and interpersonal skills.





Our Client, Amica Savings & Credit Ltd wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Assistant Credit Manager (Loan Collection) .

This position will be based at the Head Office, Muranga Town

Primary Responsibilities: Reporting to the Credit Manager, the Assistant Credit Manager will be responsible for ensuring efficient collection of outstanding loans in order to maintain the recommended PAR levels.

Key Responsibilities:

· Ensuring collections processes are effective and cost efficient

· Embedding a continuous improvement culture in the team

· Ensuring that appropriate enforcement activity is undertaken to recover or secure debt

· Effective management of contracts with partners or suppliers who support the collection of debt In particular for ensuring that

· Ensuring collection and recovery systems are compliant with all relevant legislation and regulatory requirements

· Ensure proper maintenance of relevant record

· Keeping Sacco’s credit exposures within set risk bearing limits (PAR)

· Liaise with service providers on recovery of default accounts as per the policy

· Prepare, analyze and submit loan collection reports

Requirements

· University degree in Finance, Accounting, Actuarial or Economics and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word and Excel)

· At least 4 years’ experience in a busy Credit Department in Financial Institution.

· Excellent analytical, planning, organizing, time management, communication and interpersonal skills.

Application Process

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit cover letter and curriculum vitae indicating current and expected remuneration package to:

bmwangi@skillsglobal.co.ke

; by 22th April 2017.