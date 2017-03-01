Bad news as KIKUYUs elders explain what the falling of Mugumo symbolizes! Kenyans were wrong

Friday April 7, 2017 - The Kikuyu Council of elders has finally explained what the falling of the Mugumo tree means to the community and especially to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.





Last week, a 300 year old Mugumo tree fell in Nyeri and residents started speaking about bad stories associated with the tree.





But speaking on Thursday in Nyeri, the council’s high priest, Mathenge wa Iregi, said “it just died naturally as we people do, though the place it stood is no longer a shrine”





The more than 30 elders conducted a ceremony that involved slaughtering and offering a burnt sacrifice of a goat to mark the end of the site as a holy price.





The elders said that the site served as a shrine for the Agikuyu during the 200 years the tree existed.





This is bad news to opposition supporters since they said that the falling of a Mugumo tree meant that Uhuru’s administration will crumble and be replaced by the National Super Alliance (NASA) Government in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST