AWESOME! With this elevating car, you will never get stuck in traffic (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:50

Anybody who has ever been stuck in traffic must have fantasized about the ability to press a button and magically avoid the traffic jam.

Verizon maybe in the process of making a car that lets you escape traffic jams by safely driving over the cars in front of you.

With just a press of a button, the vehicle widens and elevates to allow this to happen.

However, this is just a prototype and Verizon haven’t given a date when these awesome cars will hit the market.


Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno