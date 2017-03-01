AWESOME! With this elevating car, you will never get stuck in traffic (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:50
Anybody who has ever been stuck in traffic must have fantasized about the ability to press a button and magically avoid the traffic jam.
Verizon maybe in the process of making a car that lets you escape traffic jams by safely driving over the cars in front of you.
With just a press of a button, the vehicle widens and elevates to allow this to happen.
However, this is just a prototype and Verizon haven’t given a date when these awesome cars will hit the market.
Watch the video below.
