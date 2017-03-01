AWESOME: This looks like something you will enjoy with your LOVER (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST

This breath-taking slip n’ fly water-slide is not for the faint hearted.

While it looks like so much fun, if you have fear of heights then this is not for you.

However, adrenaline junkies will sure enjoy the thrill of careening down a 100-foot-long ramp which launches you for major air time about ten feet up before splashdown in the giant pool.


The slide is located at Ohio Dreams Sports Camp and only opens to public a single weekend a year.

