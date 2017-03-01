ATWOLI reveals who COTU will support for the Presidency between UHURU/ RUTO and RAILA

Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General , Francis Atwoli, has revealed who the organisaton will support for the Presidency in the August 8th General Election.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) at Citizen TV last Wednesday , the firebrand COTU boss said Cotu has no preferred candidate or political party in the August 8 polls.





He said that COTU is neutral and will not campaign or support any political alliance in the August 8th General Election.





“We (COTU) have no preferred political party, alliance or individual, we are neutral,” Atwoli said.





He however said that the union is championing for peaceful August polls.





“What we are doing as a union is to champion for peaceful campaigns nothing else,” said Atwoli.





There were earlier rumours that COTU was supporting a National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate in the August 8th General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST