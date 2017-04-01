ATWOLI does the unexpected after leaked RAILA/ KALONZO NASA ticket and not MUDAVADI

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has weighed in on the ongoing hullaballoo over the Presidential candidate for the National Super Alliance (NASA) after a line-up was leaked to suggest that it is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for NASA flag bearer and running mate respectively and not Musalia Mudavadi as was expected by the Luhya nation.





Speaking yesterday, Atwoli warned Luhyas to stop insisting that it must be Mudavadi for the NASA Presidential candidate or never because that would only give Jubilee another term in office.





He advised the people of Western to support whoever NASA will front as its Presidential candidate, even if it is not Musalia Mudavadi, for the sake of removing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from power, saying the ANC leader is still young and still has a chance in 2022.





The Kenyan DAILY POST