ATWOLI does the unexpected after leaked RAILA/ KALONZO NASA ticket and not MUDAVADI

- Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has weighed in on the ongoing hullaballoo over the Presidential candidate for the National Super Alliance (NASA) after a line-up was leaked to suggest that it is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for NASA flag bearer and running mate respectively and not Musalia Mudavadi as was expected by the Luhya nation.