At last, NYENZE reveals who is paying them to ditch NASA if KALONZO is not named flag bearer

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Controversial Leader of Minority in the National Assembly, Francis Nyenze, has maintained that he had no apologies for threatening to pull the Kamba community out of the National Super Alliance (NASA) if former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is not named the flag bearer.





Speaking yesterday, Nyenze said the threat was still on, saying they will be forced to defect to Jubilee or even go it alone if Raila denies Kalonzo the NASA Presidential ticket.





He revealed he had the blessings of Kalonzo and the entire Kamba community to threaten NASA and its leadership.





Nyenze challenged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to honour the 2013 agreement and leave NASA ticket to Kalonzo or else things will never be the same again.





“I am not mad. When you hear me saying this, do not think that it is the position of Nyenze, or even that of Kalonzo. This is what the Kamba nation has decided,” said Nyenze.





