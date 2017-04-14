Assistant Accountant Job in Kenya

Job Title: Assistant Accountant – Voucher Project

Location: Nairobi

Industry: NGO

Our Client, an international NGO whose core business is reproductive health and family planning to the world’s poorest and vulnerable women is seeking to recruit an Assistant Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Payment of Voucher Service Providers

· Receive voucher tokens and approved payment request from programs department for services rendered by the service providers

· Verify accuracy of amounts to be paid

· Verify support documents for validity

· Prepare payment voucher ensuring accuracy in codes and amount

· Present payment vouchers for authorization

2. Payment of Voucher Distributors

· Receive approved payment request from programs department for voucher distributors

· Confirm existence of the distributors to be paid on the distributors data base

· Verify accuracy or amounts to be paid

· Prepare payment voucher for authorization

3. Payment for Youth Events and Launches

· Participate in scheduled youth events

· Verify participants list for accuracy and completeness

· Pay the respective participants agreed amounts for each activity

· Collect and submit payment records to support accounting for funds used for the activity

4. Filing of payment records

· Arrange payment records in an orderly and sequential manner

· File and label related payment records for storage and ease of retrieval

Duties and Responsibilities

· Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized institution of higher learning or CPA II

· Experience working with any EDP and Computer literacy

· Minimum one year’s work experience in accounting either in private sector or NGO

· Possess excellent data entry and processing skills

How to Apply

careers@flexi-personnel.com or before close of business 14th April 2017. To apply, send your CV and cover letter only toor before close of business 14th April 2017.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement