Another city woman embarrassed as a jilted LOVER shares her private PHOTOs on telegram.

Another Nairobi lady has been embarrassed by a jilted lover who leaked private photos where she was dressed in under-p@nts, exposing 99 percent of her flesh.





Ladies, next time you send n@d3 photos to a man, remember that technology has messed up the lives of many ladies.





You don’t know what will happen when your affair with the man you have been sending n@d3s hits a snag.





Here are the photos that the jilted lover shared on Telegram.