ANNE WAIGURU pulls a first one on MARTHA KARUA and UHURU is impressed - LOOK

Friday April 7, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, has asked NARC Kenya Leader, Martha Karua, to retire from active politics and enjoy her old age with her grandchildren.





Speaking at Karua’s Kimunye Village yesterday, Waiguru, who is eying the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat as Karua, said the former Gichugu MP had done her time serving residents and should call it a day.





She said the County required a totally new crop of leadership to prosper and not recycled people like Martha Karua.





“Leading Gichugu as its MP for uninterrupted 20 years and having been a Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure was no mean achievement and time is now ripe for her to retire from active politics,” Waiguru charged.





She also accused Karua of being among those who colluded with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to fix President Uhuru Kenyatta at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, and as such, she is an enemy of uthamaki.





“It is hypocritical for Karua to align herself with the winning Jubilee team whose leader is none other than the one she wanted jailed at ICC over alleged crimes against humanity,” she said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST