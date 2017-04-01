Amenikula pesa yote nasijakula “Nunu” - Angry man exposes SANDRA from Kiserian.

There’s this man who has exposed a s3xy lady from Kiserian called Sandra after she squandered his money.

The man claims that Sandra is a notorious gold-digger who has messed up his life.

The man has spent alot of money on her and he has never tasted her “Nunu”.

He even took a loan of Sh 50,000 to furnish her lifestyle hoping that she will give him the goodies.

This is how he ranted after Sandra squandered his money.


Here’s a photo of Sandra, the alleged gold-digger.
