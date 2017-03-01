Alikuwa uchi wa nyama! Pastor caught live with the act with a married woman (VIDEO)

Monday, 03 April 2017 - Instead of bringing the lost sheep back to the kingdom, most Pentecostal pastors are busy satisfying their thirst for s3x with people’s wives.





This shameless pastor was caught red handed unleashing his “propeller” on someone’s wife.

The idiot was completely n@k3d as he enjoyed the forbidden fruit.





He confessed that he has been b@nging the married woman as he received a dog’s beating from the woman’s husband and his friends.





This is real drama.





Watch video.



