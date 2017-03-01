ALFRED MUTUA says he will ensure get 50 percent of KAMBAs vote for UHURU in August.

Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has accused Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, of misleading the Kamba community by joining the opposition.





Speaking on Saturday, Mutua who is the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader also accused Kalonzo of expelling him from Wiper party for showing the Kamba community the right way.





"Mimi nime furahi sana. Nilikuwa kule kwingine maana nilianza na chama cha wiper. Lakini nilifukuzwa huko na wakanitukana kwa sababu nime simama na rais Uhuru Kenyatta," Mutua said.





This loosely translates to:





“I am so happy. I was on the other side because I started with Wiper but I was chased away because I chose to stand with Uhuru."





"Whether they like it or not, I will stand and support Uhuru's re-election," Mutua added.





He also accused Kalonzo of resorting to divisive politics by isolating the Ukambani region from the Government.





Mutua said Kalonzo lacked a clear vision for the people of Ukambani.





"Jubilee is busy selling its policy, while others are busy complaining and abusing us. We do not want to dwell on their storytelling gimmicks but rather focus on development - oriented politics to build our economy," he said.





